Look: 2 NFL Legends Will Be Honorary Captains For NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Two Hall-of-Fame icons will serve as honorary captains for their former teams during tomorrow's NFC Championship game: Brian Dawkins for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jerry Rice for the San Francisco 49ers.

Both of these all-time greats are still beloved members of the their respective NFL families.

Dawkins suited up for the Eagles for 13 years from 1996-2008. During his time on the field in Philadelphia, the all-time great safety logged 914 tackles, 34 interceptions, 32 forced fumbles and 21.0 sacks.

Rice took the field in San Francisco for 16 seasons, solidifying himself as the consensus best wide receiver of all-time. Through 238 games with the Niners, he reeled in 1,281 catches for 19,247 yards and 176 touchdowns.

Together, these two honorary captains have played in a combined 12 conference championship games.

Tomorrow's NFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET at Philly's Lincoln Financial Field.