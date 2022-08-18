Look: 2 Schools Named Clear Favorites For Bronny James

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School looks on during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. will go his father's route by going pro straight out of high school or go to at least one year of college first.

But if Bronny James does decide to go the college route, there are a few early favorites to land him. BetOnline.ag just released its updated odds on where Bronny will go, and a blue blood tops the list.

UCLA were handed the top odds at signing Bronny James at 1-1. Coming in at a narrow second was Oregon at 5-4.

North Carolina came in at a pretty distant third at 4-1. No other team got better than 6-1 odds.

The Bruins make sense as a destination for Bronny James for a variety of reasons. Between their storied history and their close proximity to the Los Angeles Lakers, UCLA makes a lot of sense.

The fact that three of the top five teams on the list are West Coast teams indicates that bettors believe Bronny will ultimately stay close to home if he goes to college.

But none of that will matter if Bronny doesn't go the college route at all. It's becoming increasingly believed that he may just go play for a semi-pro or overseas league while he waits for NBA eligibility.

Where will Bronny James go for college? Will he even go to college?