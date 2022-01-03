The Spun

Look: 2017 Tweet About Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

A 2017 tweet about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going viral on social media following his team’s big win on Sunday.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, clinching the AFC North division.

Burrow, in his second season as the Bengals quarterback, has his team locking up a playoff berth. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick appears to be well on his way to having a great professional career.

Some saw it earlier than others.

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber tweeted back in 2017 that Burrow would be the next Tom Brady.

Burrow has a ways to go before becoming Brady, but he’s surely a lot better than many expected him to be – at least back in 2017, anyway.

The Bengals will finish the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Browns.

