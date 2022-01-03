Look: 2017 Tweet About Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

A 2017 tweet about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going viral on social media following his team’s big win on Sunday.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, clinching the AFC North division.

Burrow, in his second season as the Bengals quarterback, has his team locking up a playoff berth. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick appears to be well on his way to having a great professional career.

Some saw it earlier than others.

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber tweeted back in 2017 that Burrow would be the next Tom Brady.

Joe Burrow is the Next Tom Brady and y'all don't even know it 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mike Weber (@mikeweberjr) February 6, 2017

Burrow has a ways to go before becoming Brady, but he’s surely a lot better than many expected him to be – at least back in 2017, anyway.

The Bengals will finish the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Browns.