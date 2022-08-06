Skip to main content
60
New Articles

Look: 2022 College Football Season Officially Begins 3 Weeks From Today

Some festive Michigan fans cheer during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium.

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: Some festive Michigan fans cheer during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, we're just three short weeks away from college football's return.

In just under a month, the 2022 seasons kicks off with a Saturday slate that features a couple of big names in the ACC, as well as some other Power-5 programs.

Here's what we can look forward to come August 27:

Nevada at New Mexico State

 Austin Peay at Western Kentucky

 Nebraska vs. Northwestern

 Idaho State at UNLV

 UConn at Utah State

 Wyoming at Illinois

 Duquesne at Florida State

 Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

 Florida A&M at North Carolina

 North Texas at UTEP

 Vanderbilt at Hawai'i

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?