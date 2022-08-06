Look: 2022 College Football Season Officially Begins 3 Weeks From Today
Believe it or not, we're just three short weeks away from college football's return.
In just under a month, the 2022 seasons kicks off with a Saturday slate that features a couple of big names in the ACC, as well as some other Power-5 programs.
Here's what we can look forward to come August 27:
• Nevada at New Mexico State
• Austin Peay at Western Kentucky
• Nebraska vs. Northwestern
• Idaho State at UNLV
• UConn at Utah State
• Wyoming at Illinois
• Duquesne at Florida State
• Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
• Florida A&M at North Carolina
• North Texas at UTEP
• Vanderbilt at Hawai'i
Which matchup are you most looking forward to?