Look: 2022 College Football Season Officially Begins 3 Weeks From Today

Believe it or not, we're just three short weeks away from college football's return.

In just under a month, the 2022 seasons kicks off with a Saturday slate that features a couple of big names in the ACC, as well as some other Power-5 programs.

Here's what we can look forward to come August 27:

• Nevada at New Mexico State

• Austin Peay at Western Kentucky

• Nebraska vs. Northwestern

• Idaho State at UNLV

• UConn at Utah State

• Wyoming at Illinois

• Duquesne at Florida State

• Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

• Florida A&M at North Carolina

• North Texas at UTEP

• Vanderbilt at Hawai'i

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?