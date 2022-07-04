Look: 2023 Recruit's Commitment Announcement Is Going Viral

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 31: A general view of the helmet of Shaq Lawson #90 of the Clemson Tigers during their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A top 2023 offensive lineman decided to have some fun in his commitment video.

Zechariah Owens fooled everyone into thinking that he was committing to Penn State by showing their logo to start his video. At around the eight-second mark, he then switched it to Clemson.

This is as good as it gets.

Owens is a four-star recruit and the No. 16 player in his home state (Georgia). He's also the No. 16 offensive tackle recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

On a national scale, he's the No. 169 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Owens had offers from a lot of the big blue-bloods, including Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, Auburn, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia.

Hopefully, more top recruits use this kind of troll job in their announcements later this year.