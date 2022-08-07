Look: 23XI Racing Has 1-Word Reaction To Bubba Wallace History

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a tough season for Bubba Wallace this year. But on Saturday, the 23XI driver was able to capture some positive momentum going into Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace sped his way to his first career Cup pole over the weekend; the only driver to break 190 in the final round of qualifying.

Shortly after, the 23XI team reacted to Bubba's Busch Light Pole Award:

As for Bubba's thoughts on the pole, the Daytona 500 winner was quick to thank his team. Telling NASCAR.com:

About time. It took me five years to get my first pole. It’s a testament to 23XI, everybody on the No. 23 team. They’ve been doing a tremendous job all year long, really. Just haven’t had the finishes we deserve, but proud for everybody just sticking through it. A lot of adversity on this team, and we keep showing up ready to battle.

Wallace and his No. 23 Toyota will look to keep that speed going at the FireKeepers Casino 400.