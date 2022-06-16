Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs.

Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.

He also called on five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola to join the Bulldogs roster.

"We want @ArchManning & @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_ lets run it back for a natty," Miller wrote.

Georgia has been considered a frontrunner to land Manning for quite some time now. The No. 1 overall player in the nation visited Athens earlier this month.

Manning, the nephew of former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli, also visited Alabama this past weekend and has a visit scheduled with Texas this coming weekend.

Without Manning, Kirby Smart's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 in the nation, per 247Sports.

The college football world is anxiously waiting on Manning's decision. Until then, he has one final high school season with Isidore Newman