Look: 4-Star Offensive Tackle Announces Surprising Commitment

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland has been hotly recruited by some of the top Power Five programs in the country. But he decided to have a little fun with one program before making his commitment announcement.

Taking to Twitter a few days ago, Kirkland threw a little bit of shade at the Texas Longhorns. He wrote "Now why would I go to TEXASSSS?" in a post that quickly went viral.

Three days later, Kirkland didn't even have Texas' logo on his graphic of finalists for his Saturday commitment announcement. Fans of others schools quickly clowned the Longhorns for seemingly missing out on the prized big man.

But Texas ultimately got the last laugh. At his commitment announcement, Kirkland announced that he is committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Payton Kirkland is the No. 274 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports. He is the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 57 prospect from the state of Florida.

Kirkland helped lead Dr. Phillips High School to the playoffs in 2020 and earned MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors in 2021.

But if Kirkland is half as good at playing football at the college level as he is at trolling Texas fans, the Longhorns may have a gem on their hands.

Was this the best troll job by a Texas commit of all-time?