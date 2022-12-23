Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of the kickoff between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina.

Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class.

Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.

Sellers is the No. 26 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He was named the offensive MVP for the South Carolina team at this year's Shrine Bowl.

With this big-time commitment, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks add on to their already No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the nation. The team now has 13 four-star recruits arriving on campus next season.

South Carolina finished its 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record. They will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this year's Gator Bowl on Dec. 30.