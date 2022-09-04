Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football.

When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral.

"415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing #21 will never not be funny," a producer tweeted.

"Desmond Watson for UF is the largest human I’ve ever seen play football," another user said.

"Can you imagine getting a handoff and then seeing Desmond Watson in front of you?" asked Alligator Army. "Not pissing yourself is a victory."

"Desmond Watson is a massive human being, my goodness."

"Kam Waites and Desmond Watson could cause a traffic jam on I-75."

Too big to block.