Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football.
When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral.
"415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing #21 will never not be funny," a producer tweeted.
"Desmond Watson for UF is the largest human I’ve ever seen play football," another user said.
"Can you imagine getting a handoff and then seeing Desmond Watson in front of you?" asked Alligator Army. "Not pissing yourself is a victory."
"Desmond Watson is a massive human being, my goodness."
"Kam Waites and Desmond Watson could cause a traffic jam on I-75."
Too big to block.