Look: 49ers Announce Notable Running Back Move

TAMPA, FL - SEPTERMBER 8: Tevin Coleman #26 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. The 49ers defeated the Buccaneers 31-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a notable running back move before Sunday's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.

Veteran ball carrier Tevin Coleman has been elevated from the practice roster to give the team more depth at the running back position.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable with a groin injury heading into tomorrow's game. Superstar RB Christian McCaffrey has also been dealing with a calf injury, but is fully expected to take the field in Philly.

The Niners also have rookie running backs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price on their running back depth chart.

Coleman is on his second NFL stint with the San Francisco organization. The 29-year-old running back signed with the practice squad prior to the 2022 season and was elevated for five games this season. He notched two touchdowns in a Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tomorrow's NFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.