Look: 49ers Get Major Boost At Practice Thursday

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers had their best offensive weapon back at practice on Thursday.

That's right, star wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel practiced for the first time since he got hurt on Dec. 11. He's been nursing an ankle and a knee injury, but both seem to be close to 100%.

It's a great sign for the 49ers as the playoffs are just a few weeks away.

Samuel was playing at a very high level before he went down. He currently has 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns and has also rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns off 41 carries.

He'll make them an even stronger contender to come out of the NFC once he's ready to play.

The 49ers will look to make it nine wins in a row and get closer to locking up at least the third seed in the NFC when they play the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.