Look: The 49ers’ Injury List Today Is Absolutely Brutal

If you gave a quick glance at the 49ers’ injury list that was released today, you may mistake it for a starting lineup.

San Francisco’s injury list could literally be an entire NFL team on the field. Twenty-two players have officially been ruled out and two more are expected to join the list by the end of the day.

Of those players on the list, there are certainly some head-turners.

Updated #49ers injury list. You could field an entire team with this list. 22 players currently out, likely 24 by end of day. Another 8 players have missed time due to injury. pic.twitter.com/hYfmqUYYha — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 2, 2020

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks with his second serious ankle injury of the season. The former Patriots backup is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks, maybe more if surgery is required. Next up on the QB depth chart is Nick Mullens. The third-year pro took over for Garoppolo at the end of the game and is expected to be the starter moving forward.

49ers George Kittle also made a fourth quarter exit in the Seahawks game after he broke a bone in his foot. The elite tight end is expected to miss eight full weeks. Lower on the tight end depth chart is TE Jordan Reed, who has also been listed as out with an ankle/knee injury. A San Francisco team that’s become accustomed to a solid, two-tight-end lineup will now be extremely limited at the position.

Losing Deebo Samuel at receiver to a hamstring injury is also a huge hit, especially with their No. 1 receiving target in Kittle out.

As the season has progressed, the 49ers running back corps has been absolutely decimated. Starter Raheem Mostert has been out with a high ankle sprain since their Week 6 matchup with the Rams. Since then San Francisco has lost backups Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson to knee and calf injuries, respectively.

The 49ers have are also missing some notable names on defense. Coming off his Defensive Rookie of the Year season, star DE Nick Bosa suffered an ACL tear in Week 2 and will be out for the remainder of the season. Richard Sherman has also reportedly suffered set backs in his calf injury that he suffered in Week 1.

The injury bug has shown itself in San Francisco’s record this season as they’re 4-4 coming off an outstanding 15-4 record last year.

The 49ers will look to patch together a makeshift lineup for their Thursday night matchup with Green Bay later this week.