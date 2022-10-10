Look: 49ers Star George Kittle Has Suggestion For NFL

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were crushed by injuries on Sunday in their road win over the Carolina Panthers. Many blamed the turf at Bank of America Stadium for playing too big of a role.

49ers tight end George Kittle didn't exactly leave a glowing review of the stadium surface, calling it "okay" to play on. But he has a suggestion for how the NFL can remedy the issue of dangerous playing surfaces overall.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kittle suggested that the NFL make better efforts to ensure more consistent playing surfaces across the NFL. He pointed out that other sports don't have this same issue.

"The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “And so you’re playing on a different surface. NBA guys don’t play on different wood, what are we doing? Hockey guys don’t play on different ices all the time. It’s ice. So I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf.”

In an interesting suggestion to be sure, and would probably fix an issue that has vexed the San Francisco 49ers for several years.

Lest we forget, in 2020 the 49ers suffered a slew of season-altering injuries while playing back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium. The team openly complained about the condition of the turf, which resulted in non-contact injuries for several of their most important players and effectively doomed them to a 6-10 season.

Should the NFL take George Kittle up on his suggestion, or is he making a mountain out of a molehill?