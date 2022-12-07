Look: 49ers Star Has Telling Comment On Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers watched watched their Super Bowl hopes go up in smoke when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a significant injury.

Or did they? Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came into the game and held the 49ers lead en route to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams had high praise for Purdy after his first real NFL action. In fact, Williams compared him to Peyton Manning.

"You would think he’s been in the league 15 years. If you’re talking he’ll say shut your a** up. He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a**. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something," Williams told reporters.

In emergency action, Purdy completed 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He'll be called on to lead the team for the rest of the regular season.

Can he lead the 49ers to playoff success?