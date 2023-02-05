Look: 49ers Wideout Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

We're officially one week away from Super Bowl LVII and the big Eagles-Chiefs game. Leading up to it, one NFC Championship Game participant is making his prediction.

Appearing on TheSFNiners, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk predicted that the Eagles' superb defense will be "exposed" by the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He asserted that his 49ers could have done that themselves were it not for some "unfortunate circumstances" in last week's game.

"I've got the Chiefs (to win)... (The Eagles) got their hands full. I don't know fully about that defense. They talk about them being a good defense (but) I'm not too sure. I think the Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. So we'll see," Aiyuk said.

The "unfortunate circumstances" Aiyuk is alluding to is the injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson during the game. What could have been a close contest turned into a blowout as the 49ers were basically forced to abandon the pass.

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs met on the field was in the 2021 season. They combined for over 900 yards of offense and 72 points on a Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Kansas City won that game 42-30.

But the Eagles defense has improved by leaps and bounds since their last game.

Will the Chiefs expose the Eagles defense in the Super Bowl?