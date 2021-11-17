The Spun

Look: 4th Grade Quarterback Highlight Video Is Going Viral

A detail of a Nike official NCAA size football as it sits in the end zone while the West Virginia Mountaineers stretchon the field prior to playing against the Clemson Tigers during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Nowadays, young quarterbacks are likely take 10,000 snaps before they even get to the NFL. Quarterback camps, training, and 7-on-7 leagues have changed the football and recruiting landscape.

So its not a total shock when you see a fourth grade QB going viral. That said, video of a possible member of the 2030 class is making the rounds online.

For what it’s worth, the kid can definitely spin it for his age.

The quarterback in the viral clip is reportedly a 13U quarterback named Sebastian Circo. The young man is from Omaha, Nebraska.

Circo’s skills had the internet talking once SportsCenter picked up the footage.

“This is him now,” a coach replied.

“Which Manning is this?” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post joked.

Others joked that the young QB is already receiving an offer from Alabama‘s Nick Saban.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for Circo’s name on recruiting sites in the coming years. Perhaps he could stay home and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory.

