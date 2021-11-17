Look: 4th Grade Quarterback Highlight Video Is Going Viral

Nowadays, young quarterbacks are likely take 10,000 snaps before they even get to the NFL. Quarterback camps, training, and 7-on-7 leagues have changed the football and recruiting landscape.

So its not a total shock when you see a fourth grade QB going viral. That said, video of a possible member of the 2030 class is making the rounds online.

This fourth grade QB has a bright future 🤯 (via @NxtLevelAtx) pic.twitter.com/oIHwDKBwrh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2021

For what it’s worth, the kid can definitely spin it for his age.

The quarterback in the viral clip is reportedly a 13U quarterback named Sebastian Circo. The young man is from Omaha, Nebraska.

Circo’s skills had the internet talking once SportsCenter picked up the footage.

“This is him now,” a coach replied.

This is him now. Our 7v7 QB doing it vs the best in the nation. https://t.co/T2mmbA6Yk2 — Abdul Muhammad (@HuskerCA27) November 17, 2021

“Which Manning is this?” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post joked.

Which Manning is this? https://t.co/1NxxxdSfO7 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 17, 2021

Others joked that the young QB is already receiving an offer from Alabama‘s Nick Saban.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for Circo’s name on recruiting sites in the coming years. Perhaps he could stay home and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory.