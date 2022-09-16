Look: 5 Cowboys Players Won't Play vs. Bengals

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Michael Gallup #13 celebrates his touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be a little short-handed when they take on the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

On Friday, the Cowboys released their final injury report of the week. Five players were ruled out for Sunday's game ahead of time.

To the surprise of none, quarterback Dak Prescott, offensive guard Connor McGovern, safety Jayron Kearse and defensive end Tarrell Bashem were among them since they didn't practice once all week. But wide receiver Michael Gallup was also ruled out despite being limited in practice three days in a row.

But the injury to Dak is going to be more impactful to the Dallas Cowboys than the other four players put together. He's out for around a month with a hand injury.

The Dallas Cowboys offense looked anemic even before Dak Prescott injured his hand. Between offseason moves and other injuries, expectations were that the team wouldn't be quite as explosive on offense as last year when they led the league in offense.

But to fail to score a touchdown in the first game of the season was outright stunning.

The Cowboys will have to dig deep to find ways to move the ball with Cooper Rush taking over for Dak Prescott over the next few weeks.

Can the Cowboys overcome their injury woes and get the W over the Bengals on Sunday?