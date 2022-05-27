Look: 5 First-Round Picks Still Haven't Signed Rookie Deals

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Seattle Seahawks logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement somewhat limits how much money first-round draft picks can get on their rookie deals, which is why it's so rare for first-round picks to miss any time. Even so, there are still a bunch who haven't signed yet.

As of Friday, five first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft remain unsigned: Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum and New England Patriots guard Cole Strange.

Cross is the only one on the list taken in the top 10, going ninth overall. Hamilton and Pickett were taken 14th and 20th respectively. Linderbaum and Strange went in the final eight picks of the first round.

We're nearing the end of May and most of the rookie deals were signed over the past three weeks. Teams will need their players under contract to attend training camp this summer.

Of the five, Kenny Pickett seems like the most curious one that hasn't signed his deal yet.

Pickett is ostensibly the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback of the future and will in all likelihood compete for the starting job. It does not make much sense that the team is dragging their feet with signing him.

But it could just be that the Steelers - and the other teams - are just prioritizing other signings first, or making cap space moves to make the signing more palatable.

It's a situation worth monitoring as we head into the month of June.