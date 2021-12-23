Look: 5 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Berth This Weekend

As we approach the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, five teams have a chance to etch their names into postseason glory in Week 16.

With a win this weekend, the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Rams will solidify their postseason hopes.

In addition to a playoff guarantee, Tampa Bay and Dallas would also claim their division titles.

Five teams can clinch a playoff berth or their division title with just a Win in 16: Buccaneers (and the NFC South)

Cardinals

Chiefs

Cowboys (and the NFC East)

Rams 27 teams are still alive in the playoff hunt. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 23, 2021

Each of these teams are 10-4 and searching for their 11th win of the season.

The Bucs and Cowboys both hold three-game leads in their respective divisions, the Chiefs have a two-game lead in the AFC West and the Cardinals and Rams are deadlocked atop the NFC West.

Tampa Bay have the easiest opportunity to clinch this weekend with a matchup against the 5-9 Carolina Panthers. Arizona will face off against Indianapolis, Kansas City against Pittsburgh, Dallas against Washington and LA against Minnesota.

Of the league’s 32 teams, only five have been eliminated from playoff contention — leaving 27 still in the postseason hunt.