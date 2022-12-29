Look: 5-Star Nyckoles Harbor Schedules Major Visit

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 5: The Oregon Ducks mascot encourages fans against the Arizona Wildcats on December 5, 2014 during the Pac-12 Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Oregon won 51-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

One of the top football recruits in the 2023 class is going to visit a major Pac-12 program next month.

According to On3Sports. five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is going to take an official visit to Oregon from Jan. 27-29.

This is a big deal since Harbor is one of the best players that's still unsigned. He's the top player from Washington D.C. and he's the top athlete recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Harbor is also the No. 16 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Outside of Oregon, he has numerous programs trying to get his signature before National Signing Day on Feb. 1, including Miami, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, and USC.

If Oregon can get a commitment from Harbor, it would be a massive win for head coach Dan Lanning as the program currently has the No. 11 recruiting class in 2023.