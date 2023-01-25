Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday.

But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement.

"I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," he wrote.

Scott, the No. 4-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class, still has another year of high school to complete before he heads to college. He's scheduled to visit with Notre Dame this weekend.

"I just felt like I was rushing it," Scott told 247Sports after his public announcement. "I just want to see more places."

Scott announced his top-8 college options last week: Notre Dame, Alabama, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Notre Dame and USC are considered his most likely landing spots, per 247Sports.

That being said, he's received some more offers in recent weeks — including an offer from the Florida Gators last Thursday.