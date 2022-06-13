Look: 5-Star Recruit Reacts To Deion Sanders Offer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State is going after another big-time recruit for next year's recruiting class.

Five-star running back Rueben Owens got an offer from Deion Sanders at Jackson State and he's excited about it, based on his latest tweet.

"I greatly appreciate @DeionSanders and his staff for believing in my talent enough to offer me a ball scholarship," Davis tweeted.

Perhaps Travis Hunter can work some magic with Owens after he committed to Jackson State on National Signing Day. He was the No. 1 overall recruit for that class, per 247Sports Composite.

As for Owens, he's the No. 3 player in his home state (Texas) and the top running back recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 16 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Sanders is going to have to beat out all the top-tier programs again for Owens.

Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Florida, and Alabama are all interested in getting this great talent.