Look: 5-Star Reveals He Turned Down Money To Play At Ohio State

5-star Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss was one of the Buckeyes top gets this past recruiting cycle and apparently he really wanted to play in Columbus; turning down big money to attend OSU.

In a recent interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Inniss said he chose Ohio State and Brian Hartline over lucrative NIL deals from other schools.

I had numerous conversations with my parents, just talking to them and figuring it out. Do you take the money now or do you get developed to be the best you can be, and in the long run you'll earn more money and be more ready and developed by the time you get to the NFL.

The 5-star prospect went on to further explain what drew him to the Bucks. Telling Wiltfong:

Because of who Coach Hartline is and how develops, that's how it played out ... What excites me most is when I get on campus, just learning from the best receiver coach in college football and having guys like Marvin [Harrison Jr.] and Emeka [Egbuka] in the room. Me working every day with them is going to make me a better player and I'm excited to do that.

Inniss ranked as the No. 4 WR in the 2023 class.