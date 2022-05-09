Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools.

Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.

Both Russaw and Smith are teammates at Carver High School down in Alabama and don't seem to be in a rush to commit to a school.

Russaw is the eighth-ranked player in his home state and also the eighth-best edge rusher recruit in the country, per 247Sports. He's also considered the No. 66 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

As for Smith, he's the top-rated player in his home state and the second-best defensive lineman recruit in the nation, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 11 overall recruit.

This would be quite the haul for any program considering how talented both players are.

We'll have to see when both players announce their next round of top schools and then a commitment date.