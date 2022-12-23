Look: 6-11 NFL Team Could Host Playoff Game This Year

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We've seen 7-9 NFL teams make the playoffs as home teams and just a few years ago almost had a 6-10 team host a playoff game. But can a team that finishes a full five games under .500 make the playoffs this year? Yes.

According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, there is a possibility that a 6-11 team makes the playoffs and hosts a home game this year. That team is the Carolina Panthers.

Auman calculated that if the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend before losing their other two games, while the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints lose their next two games each, Carolina will win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

As it stands, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can finish no better than 9-8. And if the Bucs lose even one game, the NFC South champion is guaranteed to get in with a losing record.

The NFC South has been nothing short of horrendous for the bulk of 2022. The Bucs and Panthers have both gotten half of their wins just from beating other division opponents.

All four teams have losing records on the road, negative point differentials and a combined three wins from outside the NFC.

Suffice it to say, expectations aren't high for any NFC South come playoff time.

Is this year's NFC South the worst division in NFL history?