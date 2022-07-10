Look: 7-on-7 Videos Of Arch Manning Going Viral

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning threw a beautiful pass in a recent 7-on-7 drill.

The five-star Texas commit found receiver Kai Donaldson in the back of the end zone and threw an absolute dime to him.

Check out the throw right here:

Texas fans can definitely get used to seeing that once Manning arrives in Austin next year.

Manning officially committed to the Longhorns a couple of weeks ago, which ended his recruitment. He picked UT over the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Alabama, Virginia, Clemson, and many others.

Manning is the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He currently has one more season of high school football left to play before he leaves for Texas.

If he continues to get better, Texas may finally be "back" as the saying goes.