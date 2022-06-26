Look: 8 College Football Quarterbacks Named 'Manning Passing Academy Standouts'

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Manning Passing Academy has been where many of college football's top quarterbacks flock every summer.

The annual camp is held by the patriarch of football's "first family" Archie Manning and son's Peyton, Eli and Cooper. And according to On3 Sports' Charles Power, eight QBs stood out down in Louisiana on Friday night.

• Will Levis, Kentucky

• Anthony Richardson, Florida

• Ty Thompson, Oregon

• Bryce Young, Alabama

• Clayton Tune, Houston

• Max Johnson, Texas A&M

• Kedon Slovis, Pitt

• Cameron Rising, Utah

According to Power, Levis and Richardson impressed the most with their camp performance. Saying of the Wildcats quarterback:

First off, Levis immediately sticks out among the group from a stature and size perspective. ... The ball jumps out of Levis’ hand. He showed the best combination of a quick release and velocity of all the quarterbacks on Friday. ... There’s no question the Kentucky quarterback’s physical tools are top shelf.

Levis' fellow SEC signal-caller Anthony Richardson also turned plenty of heads. With Power writing:

The rising redshirt sophomore wowed onlookers with his deep passes, effortlessly flicking the football about 70 yards downfield. Richardson has huge hands and probably threw the tightest spiral we saw. His athleticism is well documented ... but there’s some big-time arm talent there, as well.

Four of the top eight quarterbacks at the academy reside in the Southeastern Conference, meaning we should be in for another fun 2022 college football season below the Mason-Dixon line.