Look: A 3-SEC Team College Football Playoff Is Still Possible

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a long time since you could say Alabama is completely out of the national championship picture, but there's a still a way for the SEC to squeeze three times into the College Football Playoff.

Appearing on Tuesday's "Get Up" on ESPN, college football analyst Heather Dinich laid out how the Southeastern Conference can still dominate the sport's postseason:

If LSU does win the SEC, Tennessee is sitting there, not just with any win against the SEC champs, they hammered them. That was one of the most impressive wins of the season. The higher bar and where that argument comes into place is in Oregon, sitting there… they have a real opportunity down the stretch to boost their resume.

It'll definitely take some breaks, but UGA, Tennessee and LSU are still very much in the CFP hunt.

The end of the season lines up well for the Tigers, who play lesser opponents in all three games to finish out the regular season.