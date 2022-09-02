Look: A College Football Fake Punt Went Terribly Wrong

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: A UCF Knights helmet sits on the field after the UCF Knights defeated the Baylor Bears 52-42 in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

It's only Week 1 and there's already been one weird fake punt call.

South Carolina State was set to punt back to Central Florida on 4th and 19 until the punter took the ball and started running. The punter went about 10 yards past the line of scrimmage before he punted the ball.

The punt came well across the line of scrimmage, which is illegal. South Carolina State was penalized on the play.

Even the announcing crew was very confused as to what the end goal for this play was.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Bulldogs. They're now trailing the Knights 28-0 in the second quarter.

Based on how this one is going, the Bulldogs' punter might have to dial up an actual fake punt to get them back in it.