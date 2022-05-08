Look: A Crazy Kirk Cousins Quarterback Stat Is Going Viral

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

In 10 NFL seasons and seven as a full-time starter, Kirk Cousins has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL. But he's consistently average to above average, which is part of the problem.

One stat has been going viral this weekend really tells the tale of just how average he's been: His record as a starter. In 120 starts since 2012 he's 59-59-2 as a starter.

In fairness to Cousins, a lot of those losses came while he was relieving an injured Robert Griffin III on some terrible Washington teams. But he's just 33-29-1 in four years with the Vikings.

2021 was a career-year for Cousins as he went 8-8 as a starter, completing 66.3-percent of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns and seven picks. He made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career and second time in the last three.

Even in his best years, Kirk Cousins has not been able to put a team completely on his back like an Aaron Rodgers, a Patrick Mahomes or a Lamar Jackson. He's never come close to finishing near the top of the MVP voting.

Cousins' struggles in the big games are well-documented too. His record in primetime games is an albatross and he is just 1-2 in the playoffs.

But the Vikings appear determined to make it work for another couple of years with Cousins. They recently signed him to an extension that keeps him in Minnesota through 2023.

Will Cousins finish his career in Minnesota with a winning record?