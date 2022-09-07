Look: A.J. Brown Has A 2-Word Message At His Locker

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia gave up the No. 18 pick in the draft and immediately made Brown one of the highest-paid wide receiver's in the game. Now he'll be a vital piece of the Eagles passing attack.

Before the 2022 season officially kicks off, Brown is continuing to live by his motto, "always open."

The star wide receiver even has a sign with that message in his locker.

Brown's Twitter handle also uses "always open" in it.

He truly lives by those words and the Eagles hope he's open plenty during the 2022 season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts could take a massive leap with Brown and former Alabama star DeVonta Smith as his wide receivers.