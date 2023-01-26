Look: A.J. Brown Was Asked If He Thinks He's A 'Diva'

Like any receiver, the Eagles' A.J. Brown wants the ball in his hands whenever a pass goes up. But don't get it twisted, the two-time Pro Bowler is no "diva."

Speaking to ESPN's Tim McManus, Philly's star wideout admitted that he wants his targets but isn't going to blow up on the sideline if he doesn't get them.

"They throw the ball to me 100 times, I'm going to want it 101 times," Brown said. "Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you're locked in. Of course I want the ball."

Continuing, "I'm never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I'm not that guy. "I think that's what you could describe as a diva, but I'm not that person."

Good things definitely happen when you get the ball in the hands of the NFL's fourth-leading receiver. Brown put up 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year with the birds.

But on the rare occasion he isn't getting the touches he feels he deserves, he goes about it a different route.

"I'm a guy who goes up and talks to the quarterback and talks to the [offensive coordinator] and do it that way. I'm not a guy that's going to cause commotion on the sideline. That's not who I am. I'll never be that guy."