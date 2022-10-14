Look: A-List Actor Will Reportedly Play John Daly

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: John Daly of the United States drives his cart to the 17th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two-time major winner John Daly is getting a biopic in the near future and the man playing him might be perfect for the role.

According to Above The Line, two-time Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill is set to play Daly in an upcoming biopic the golf legend. The film is set to be directed by Anthony Maras, whose debut film Hotel Mumbai received critical acclaim in 2019.

Hill is producing the film via his Strong Baby Productions, as well as Hideout Pictures, whose team already has a relationship with Daly. Per the report, everyone is on board and the only thing missing is a script to move forward with.

This wouldn't be the first time that Jonah Hill has appeared in a sports movie. He received his first Academy Award nomination for the role of Peter Brand in the movie Moneyball, who was based on the real-life sports analytics expert Paul DePodesta.

Hill has also made one of his forays into directing in sports biopics as director of an episode of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

John Daly rose to national prominence while playing on the PGA Tour in the 1990s. His first professional win came in the 1991 PGA Championship, where he beat Bruce Lietzke by three strokes to win his first major.

He finished in a tie for third at the 1993 Masters before winning the 1995 Open over Costantino Rocca.