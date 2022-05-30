Skip to main content
Look: A-Rod's New Girlfriend Enjoyed Game 7 Last Night

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A-Rod's latest love interest was enjoying her courtside view of Game 7 down in Miami on Sunday night.

On Instagram, the NPC competitor posted a trio of pics from the FTX Arena floor and shared a number of stories with views of the action.

Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett have made a number of public appearances at sporting events dating back to the beginning of the year.

The couple were first spotted together at a Packers playoff game in frigid Green Bay, Wisconsin. And were most seen at another Game 7 between the Mavericks and Suns out west.

Padgett is a 25-year-old fitness model and bodybuilder from the state of Texas.

A huge sports fan and former soccer player, she and A-Rod have been spending a fair amount of time together over the past several months.

Unfortunately, her presence wasn't enough to bring Miami a win in the do-or-die game.