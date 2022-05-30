Look: A-Rod's New Girlfriend Enjoyed Game 7 Last Night

A-Rod's latest love interest was enjoying her courtside view of Game 7 down in Miami on Sunday night.

On Instagram, the NPC competitor posted a trio of pics from the FTX Arena floor and shared a number of stories with views of the action.

Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett have made a number of public appearances at sporting events dating back to the beginning of the year.

The couple were first spotted together at a Packers playoff game in frigid Green Bay, Wisconsin. And were most seen at another Game 7 between the Mavericks and Suns out west.

Padgett is a 25-year-old fitness model and bodybuilder from the state of Texas.

A huge sports fan and former soccer player, she and A-Rod have been spending a fair amount of time together over the past several months.

Unfortunately, her presence wasn't enough to bring Miami a win in the do-or-die game.