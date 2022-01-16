Look: A Sideline Video Of Mac Jones Is Going Viral

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ first trip to the NFL Playoffs has quickly become a nightmare.

Saturday night’s game temperature was in the single digits with wind chill in the negatives. The only thing worse than playing in that type of weather is losing in it. Jones, meanwhile, couldn’t even keep his focus.

The rookie quarterback was distracted by his own breath while meeting with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline.

Take a look.

Mac Jones trying to listen to Josh McDaniels, but too fascinated looking at his own breath: pic.twitter.com/pwZUFxz6sV — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 16, 2022

We don’t blame him. Breathing in cold weather can be a distraction sometimes. And it’s already hard enough to keep focus in cold weather.

The bad news is Jones and the Patriots have another half to play tonight. New England trails the Buffalo Bills 27-3 at the half. 30 more minutes of football before Jones and his teammates can get back in a heated locker room and start planning their vacations to tropical beaches.

Barring a miraculous comeback, Jones’ rookie season is going to end on a sour note.

