Look: A Snowball Fight Broke Out Among Fans During College Football Game

November football is in full swing.

During Saturday's Indiana-Michigan State matchup in East Lansing, a friendly snowball fight broke out between fans at Spartan Stadium.

The weather forecast shows snowfall throughout this afternoon's game.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

After a solid season in 2021, the Spartans are in the midst of a less than impressive season. Mel Tucker's squad is 5-5 on the year after suffering a four-game losing streak in the middle of the year.

While the Michigan State faithful can't root for a College Football Playoff berth this season, at least they're still having some home-game fun this afternoon.

The Spartans currently trail the Hoosiers 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.