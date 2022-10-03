Look: A Troubling Stat About Matt Rhule Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Two years into the Matt Rhule era in Carolina, it's been a struggle to say the least. New quarterback and all, the Panthers are off to a 1-3 start with few positives to lean on.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a stat that helps put into perspective just how bad things have been in Charlotte.

Tweeting, "The #Panthers are now 1-26 under Matt Rhule when the opponent scores at least 17 points – including 24 losses in a row."

It started to go viral among fans across the league.

"Why TF does he still have a job," one user replied.

"How much more does Tepper need to #FireRhule?" another asked. "Get the [EXPLETIVE] on with it. Rhule's record against ranked teams in college was shit too"

"A reminder that it can always be worse…" a Commanders fan tweeted.

"The statistic is just pitiful. Teams in full rebuild mode are more competitive."

"Gonna go out on a limb and say this isn’t good," another said. "One thing billionaires don’t like to do is make a bad investment and lose money. Tepper has to be feeling like he screwed up…"

Not great.