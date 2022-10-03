Look: A Troubling Stat About Matt Rhule Is Going Viral
Two years into the Matt Rhule era in Carolina, it's been a struggle to say the least. New quarterback and all, the Panthers are off to a 1-3 start with few positives to lean on.
On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a stat that helps put into perspective just how bad things have been in Charlotte.
Tweeting, "The #Panthers are now 1-26 under Matt Rhule when the opponent scores at least 17 points – including 24 losses in a row."
It started to go viral among fans across the league.
"Why TF does he still have a job," one user replied.
"How much more does Tepper need to #FireRhule?" another asked. "Get the [EXPLETIVE] on with it. Rhule's record against ranked teams in college was shit too"
"A reminder that it can always be worse…" a Commanders fan tweeted.
"The statistic is just pitiful. Teams in full rebuild mode are more competitive."
"Gonna go out on a limb and say this isn’t good," another said. "One thing billionaires don’t like to do is make a bad investment and lose money. Tepper has to be feeling like he screwed up…"
Not great.