Look: Aaron Judge's New Name Is Trending On Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Social media has been on fire on Tuesday evening regarding Aaron Judge & his impending free agency decision.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman originally reported that Judge would be signing with the San Francisco Giants before taking the tweet down and saying he "jumped the gun" by accident.

Before that though, Heyman accidentally misspelled Judge's first name and put "Arson" instead of Aaron.

That has led to a lot of tweets from the sports world as fans and media members cracked some good jokes about the situation.

"I will be laughing at Arson Judge til the end of time," another tweet read.

"People would be going harder on Jon Heyman for the botched Aaron Judge news if he didn't give us the best sports typo in some time in Arson Judge," Mary Clarke tweeted.

Farewell, Arson Judge. Gone, but never forgotten.