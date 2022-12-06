Look: Aaron Judge's New Name Is Trending On Tuesday
Social media has been on fire on Tuesday evening regarding Aaron Judge & his impending free agency decision.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman originally reported that Judge would be signing with the San Francisco Giants before taking the tweet down and saying he "jumped the gun" by accident.
Before that though, Heyman accidentally misspelled Judge's first name and put "Arson" instead of Aaron.
That has led to a lot of tweets from the sports world as fans and media members cracked some good jokes about the situation.
"I will be laughing at Arson Judge til the end of time," another tweet read.
"People would be going harder on Jon Heyman for the botched Aaron Judge news if he didn't give us the best sports typo in some time in Arson Judge," Mary Clarke tweeted.
Farewell, Arson Judge. Gone, but never forgotten.