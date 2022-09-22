Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.

The New York Post shared a photo of the couple after he crushed his 60th home run of the year.

Check it out.

Aaron and his wife have been dating since college, according to reports.

The New York Post, previously reported the couple married in a private ceremony at the end of 2021.

Judge, 29, and Samantha Bracksieck, who originally dated in high school, have long been private about their relationship. In June, however, Bracksieck was photographed wearing a diamond ring, fueling engagement speculation.

The duo will likely be celebrating Judge's home run record in the very near future.