Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time

Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night.

It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he completed 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

That performance had Aaron Murray, who's a former Georgia quarterback, say that Bennett is the great Georgia player in program history.

"For me, he elevated himself in my book to the greatest Georgia quarterback of all time," Bennett said, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "Being in Athens and playing for five years, you learn the history, you learn the names of the greats, you see those highlights, and you talk to enough people you kind of realize who meant the most to the University of Georgia. To see what he’s done in two years and to play the way he’s played, I thought he’s played tremendously well, especially in big-time moments."

Bennett led Georgia to both this championship and last year's championship as the starting quarterback. He had to earn it after he was a backup quarterback for the previous two seasons.

The next step for him will be getting drafted by an NFL team in April. After that, there's a chance he could even get a statue in Athens after he became a legend this year.