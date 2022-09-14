Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Packers Wideout Goes Viral
The Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of division rival Minnesota this weekend as the Vikings won 23-7.
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm with his new receiving corps. After watching Davante Adams flourish in his new setting, the Packers wide receiver came up empty-handed.
With the struggles of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and others, reporters asked if former third-round pick Amari Rodgers could see more action. Not according to Aaron Rodgers.
"Yeah, he's returning for us now. That's all I got on it," Rodgers said.
Ouch.
During Sunday's game against Minnesota, Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown. After that, he wasn't target again until the fourth quarter.
Running back A.J. Dillon actually led the team in targets against the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers clearly doesn't have a lot of faith in his current wide receiver corps.