Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Packers Wideout Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of division rival Minnesota this weekend as the Vikings won 23-7.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm with his new receiving corps. After watching Davante Adams flourish in his new setting, the Packers wide receiver came up empty-handed.

With the struggles of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and others, reporters asked if former third-round pick Amari Rodgers could see more action. Not according to Aaron Rodgers.

"Yeah, he's returning for us now. That's all I got on it," Rodgers said.

Ouch.

During Sunday's game against Minnesota, Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown. After that, he wasn't target again until the fourth quarter.

Running back A.J. Dillon actually led the team in targets against the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers clearly doesn't have a lot of faith in his current wide receiver corps.