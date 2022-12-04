Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious With Performance Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

It's been a struggle thus far for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Outside of a late first half TD to Christian Watson before the break, Green Bay has failed to get much of anything going on that side of the ball.

After sailing a pass out of bounds earlier in the game, one user caught Aaron Rodgers showing some of that frustration by dropping an F-bomb as he looked toward the sideline for the next play.

Others reacted to Aaron's performance on Twitter.

"Seeing Aaron Rodgers pissed is beautiful," a user said.

"Aaron Rodgers not pinpoint accurate today," tweeted Packers FTW founder Bruce Irons. "Hard to tell if it's age, injury, or wind, but it's not perfect."

"Remember when we were told Bears fans would "miss" Aaron Rodgers when he retires?" asked CBS' Matt Eurich. "I can once again confidently say today that could not be any further from the truth."

The Packers find themselves down six as the third quarter gets underway.