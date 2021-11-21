Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Odd Moment Before Halftime

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers must not have known there was still time on the clock in the second quarter.

With 19 seconds left in the quarter, Rodgers was seen in the locker room while Green Bay had all of its timeouts left. He was seen with one of the team’s medical staff members as it could be the toe injury that flared up again.

Rodgers had to miss two practices this past week due to that injury.

Jordan Love took the final kneel-down of the half for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers, after his TD pass late in the half, had headed into the tunnel toward the locker room early with a member of the team's medical staff. He missed two practices last week because of a toe injury. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 21, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is waiting in the tunnel for some reason. pic.twitter.com/CdnSm7JNCI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 21, 2021

The Packers were struggling in the first half and were down by as many as 13 (16-3) at one point. Rodgers was able to cut it down to 16-10 with a touchdown pass before going to the locker room.

It looks like whatever was bothering Rodgers has subsided a bit as he returned to the game for the second half. Minnesota scored another touchdown to restore its 13-point lead as it goes for the upset.

After that, Rodgers struck back again and threw his second touchdown pass to trim the lead to 23-17.

Green Bay is currently 8-2 through 10 games, while Minnesota is 4-5 and desperate for a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The game is being televised by FOX and it’s shaping up to have a great finish.