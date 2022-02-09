Look: Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Broncos Fan

Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly shutdown the possibility of taking his talents to the Denver Broncos.

Per Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, a fan yelled to Rodgers “Come to Denver!” at the Phoenix Open. His response: “We’ll see.”

At the Waste Management Phoenix open, fans yelled at Aaron Rodgers “COME TO DENVER!” Rodgers responded, “we’ll see.” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 9, 2022

It’s not secret that Aaron Rodgers has been unhappy with Green Bay’s upper management for the better part of a year now. One of the teams he’s been most linked to is the Denver Broncos, who recently hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

The team also brought in former Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as OC.

We got @Broncos new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and new Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten in the house! We’re in good hands, Broncos fans🙌 pic.twitter.com/5V16ccjR9w — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 5, 2022

All that said, there are still a ton of questions as to whether Aaron Rodgers will actually leave Green Bay. An argument can be made that the Packers still present the three-time MVP with his best chance to win big.

And moving to a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr will certainly make a tougher road. Though as an all-time great, Rodgers should have plenty of confidence that he can take on all comers.

But, I guess “we’ll see.”