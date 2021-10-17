Look: Aaron Rodgers Has 4-Word Message For Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers is having his fun with Chicago Bears fans on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback just ran for a touchdown to extend his team’s lead over its NFC North division rival on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay is now leading Chicago, 24-14, late in the fourth quarter.

Following Rodgers’ touchdown run, he had a four-word message for Bears fans.

“I still own you!” Rodgers said, repeating “I still own you!”

Rodgers has dominated the Chicago Bears over the years. In fact, he’s faced so many different Bears quarterbacks, he’s forgotten most of them.

The Packers quarterback was unable to list all of the Bears quarterbacks he’s gone up against at a press conference earlier this week.

Perhaps he’ll have a better chance at remembering them following Sunday afternoon’s game.

Green Bay will improve to 5-1 on the season with Sunday’s win, while Chicago will drop to 3-3 with the loss.