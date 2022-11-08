Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9.

During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.

Rodgers admitted that two of the throws weren't very good. However, he also suggested that he doesn't care about what the critics are saying about his decisions.

"Two of the interceptions weren't great throws.. I've thrown TD passes many times & I don't give a shit what any of these experts on TV have to say," he said.

Rodgers also addressed the team's loss.

"No disrespect, they played great," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. But we had, you know, 400 yards of offense on them."

"We moved the ball up and down the field. I threw an interception off of a helmet, an interception about five yards short of Dave [Bakhtiari]. I didn't play a great game and we still made a lot of mental mistakes. But I don't think they really stopped us. We had three possessions in the first half and went up and down the field. It was more about us than them."

Next up for Rodgers and company is a battle against the Dallas Cowboys.