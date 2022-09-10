Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A New Look For The 2022 Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has ditched the shaggy hair and gone with a more clean-cut style before the 2022 NFL season.

NFL on ESPN posted a video of the back-to-back league MVP stepping off the Packers' plane ahead of Green Bay's season opener in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Take a look at Rodgers' new cut here:

Rodgers has been through several hairstyle phases during his 18-year NFL career, and he's played at an elite level through every single one of them.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off a fantastic season in 2021. Through 16 games, he logged 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Heading into Year 18, the veteran QB will look to continue that success in 2022.

Rodgers and his new haircut will take on the Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.