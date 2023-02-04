Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Davante Adams Amid Trade Rumors

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could an Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams reunion be in the works?

During a recent golf outing, the four-time MVP was told by a Raiders fan that Adams was looking for a new neighbor. To which Rodgers replied, "Tell him to buy me a house."

Fans reacted to Rodgers' viral comment on social media.

"Raider fans is beggggin," a user laughed.

"The seed has been planted!" another said.

"'He's got all that money now.' Ooooooffff," another user tweeted.

"This is so god damn funny."

"Lol."

"Funny Aaron Rodgers is the best Aaron Rodgers," a fan replied.

"Buy him a house Tae with a Taco Bell in it too."

"Lmaoo he won't be traded sadly. But nice try lol."

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Aaron Rodgers' future with Green Bay as the offseason approaches. But the future Hall of Famer says there are "conversations" that still need to be had between he and the team.