Look: Aaron Rodgers Is At The Kentucky Derby Today

Aaron Rodgers sent the NFL world into a frenzy this weekend with bombshell reports that he wants out of Green Bay. But, amid all the chaos, the reigning league MVP seems to be pretty relaxed.

Along with teammates David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb, as well as sports analyst AJ Hawk and actor Miles Teller, Rodgers and his wife, Shailene Woodley, attended today’s Kentucky Derby.

Rachel Hopmayer of NBC Sports shared photos of the Packers squad all decked out in Derby attire.

The #Packers Derby crew (including QB of the weekend, Aaron Rodgers) has officially pulled up. #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/pYTbtkI73i — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) May 1, 2021

With the way things are looking in Green Bay, this could very well be the last photo taken of Rodgers as a member of the Packers organization.

The tension between Rodgers and the franchise has been well documented for quite some time now. After vocally expressing a desire to select a wide receiver weapon in last year’s draft, the front office picked up quarterback Jordan Love instead. While this move certainly frustrated Rodgers, the tension apparently reached a boiling point this offseason with some ongoing contract disputes.

On contract through 2023 with an option to opt out after this coming season, the Packers hoped to rework Rodgers contract sometime over the past few months. The three-time All Pro reportedly felt spited by this as he wanted a richer longterm deal.

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is seriously considering paying a $23 million buyout and retiring if the situation isn’t fixed to his liking.

With the ongoing disputes in the back of his mind, Rodgers will put that aside to enjoy today’s Derby day.